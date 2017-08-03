Greenville transportation planner holds open house for public input on future projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville continues to make plans to improve the local road ways, but not without consulting with the public.

Plans for new road widenings, and pedestrian walkways are all in the planner for Greenville but not everything may be selected to be approved by the transportation board sometime in late august.

That’s why they wanted to give the public a chance to weigh in.

Inez Fridley is just one of the many people in Greenville who says many roads need to be updated as soon as possible needs

“I went across town this morning and it is just a mess,” said Fridley. “Just getting from basically 5th street to access to Stantonsburg it’s a 30 minute journey.”

That’s why Greenville transportation planner Ryan Purtle held an open house for the public to see what they are working on.

“To come in to comment on some of the projects that we were thinking about submitting to the state to get some funding this round of prioritization,” said Purtle.

There are many other things people hope to see change.

“We’ve got a street 3rd street in my neighborhood that has been closed down for almost 2 years of a culvert that fell in.” and it’s not fixed yet,” described Fridley.

“I’m really glad to see The Greenway is involved in this and that there is a comprehensive plan because that is really important to keep working on that,” she added.

The open house showed the public many different maps of projects including highways, bike and pedestrian and city roads that they have on their list to improve.

Purtle says while they wait to see what is approved, open conversation can make a difference.

“Being able to discuss these projects and know that we are on the right path and just to hear feedback has been really exceptional so far.”

It will not be until the spring on next year if projects approved from the board will be funded. Purtle says once they find that out they can then move forward.