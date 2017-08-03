Greenville police investigating Wednesday night shooting; victim not cooperating

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting, according to a news release sent out Thursday.

Officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Broad Street, which is near the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and 14th Street, to the report of shots fired.

Officers did not locate any victims on-scene but multiple shell casings were found on the ground.

Moments later, officers were alerted by officials at Vidant Medical Center that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at the Emergency Department.

The victim, 34-year-old Alex Stancil, was shot in the leg and buttocks.

His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Officers said they believe Stancil was on Broad Street during the time of the shooting, but Stancil has refused to provide them with any information as to why he was in the area or the identity of the individual or individuals who shot him.

Stancil told detectives he does not intend to cooperate with the investigation.

Officers have collected shell casings from the scene and have also seized a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

They will be looking for witnesses and are conducting additional interviews Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.