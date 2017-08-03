Greenville City Council Seeking to Fill District 1 Seat

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) –  The Greenville City Council is seeking to fill its vacant District 1 seat. The position was vacated when former council member Kandie Smith was sworn in as mayor. Smith takes over for former Mayor Allen Thomas.

To qualify, applicants must be a registered voter in District 1 as well as a resident and be at least 21 years old.

Interested parties can access the application on the City of Greenville’s website at www.greenvillenc.gov.  It’s in the City News section. The deadline is 5:00pm on Wednesday, August 9.

 

