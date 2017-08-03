First Alert Weather: Higher humidity and rain move back in

SUMMARY: Summertime weather returns with higher humidity and better chances for storms as a series of disturbances and front settle in through next week. Details:

TODAY: More humid with clouds, sun, and the chance for storms late, especially along and south of Highway 70. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the 70’s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms through the morning, the clouds break for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front moves into the area Saturday and stalls over the area through early next week. Showers and storms will linger on and off through the weekend and into next week.

TROPICS: We are tracking several clusters of thunderstorms in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico. However, hurricane formation is unlikely at this time. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 40% 70 ° F precip: 40% 69 ° F precip: 30% 69 ° F precip: 30% 70 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 30% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast