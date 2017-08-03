First Alert Weather: Higher humidity and rain move back in

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Summertime weather returns with higher humidity and better chances for storms as a series of disturbances and front settle in through next week. Details:

TODAY: More humid with clouds, sun, and the chance for storms late, especially along and south of Highway 70. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the 70’s.

 

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms through the morning, the clouds break for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front moves into the area Saturday and stalls over the area through early next week. Showers and storms will linger on and off through the weekend and into next week.

 

TROPICS: We are tracking several clusters of thunderstorms in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico. However, hurricane formation is unlikely at this time. Click here for your tropical update.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
71° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
71° F
precip:
40%
3am
Fri
71° F
precip:
40%
4am
Fri
70° F
precip:
40%
5am
Fri
69° F
precip:
30%
6am
Fri
69° F
precip:
30%
7am
Fri
70° F
precip:
30%
8am
Fri
72° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
74° F
precip:
20%
10am
Fri
77° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
76° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
74° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
74° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.