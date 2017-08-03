D.H. Conley Vikings gear up for 2017 football season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nate Connor’s D.H. Conley Vikings were one of the most exciting teams to watch in 2016 as they averaged over 50 points per game a year ago, what’s exciting is the Vikings offense looks to be much of the same in 2017. Coach Connor likes how close knit this team is.

“This group has a special comradery, they have a special focus, they really care about one another, playing for one another and coming out working for one cause,” Connor said. “We’ve had some good teams here in the past that has done a lot of special things but these guys are trying to make their own identity and they are working to do those things.”

The team is led by quarterback Holten Ahlers, who was responsible for 66 total touchdowns and nearly 55-hundred yards of total offense. Over the winter Ahlers verbally committed to East Carolina and without the worry of college on his mind, he can focus on leading the Vikings to great heights.

“That’s kind of why I did it,” Ahlers said. “I wanted to focus on my team my senior year and not have to worry about any colleges or anything like that, I just wanted to focus on this team and win as many games as we can.”

“I think that’s part of what he wanted to do with that process is, you know, establish where he was going to be at so he could go and enjoy his senior year of high school and then have that to look forward to afterwards,” said Connor. “Make no mistake about it, he is completely focused on this football season for the D.H. Conley Vikings.”

While the Vikings put up huge offensive numbers in 2016, they also gave up more points than the coaching staff would prefer. It’s been a focus of the defense this heading into this year to get back to the fundamentals.

“We have to make sure that we work on our tackling mainly, that’s a big thing and getting the DB’s right so we can cover the deep routes and stuff because we obviously gave up a lot of points,” said Kam Weaver, senior linebacker.