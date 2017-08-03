Coast Guard searching for French sailor who left Beaufort

WNCT Staff Published:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue French sailor whose last-known port call was in Beaufort.

Watchstanders in the 5th Coast Guard District Command Center in Portsmouth received a report at 7 a.m. that a 73-year-old sailor named Joseph Calland aboard the 39-foot sailboat Nennette is overdue.

Coast Guard units from the mid-Atlantic region conducted preliminary searches for Calland’s from Beaufort to his intended destination, New York City.

The Coast Guard crews’ search has encompassed 2,063 square miles so far.

Watchstanders originally received a mayday call at 11:20 p.m. Sunday from a French sailor who was later confirmed to be Calland. Coast Guard and Navy crews searched the area from whence the distress call originated through Monday afternoon but did not find any signs of distress.

Anyone with information about Calland or his sailboat should contact the 5th District Command Center at 757-398-6390 or RCCNorfolk@uscg.mil.

