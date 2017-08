NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl they said ran away from home.

Deputies said Kirstin White was reported as a runaway from Munden Farm Road in Newport Thursday.

She may be in the Bogue Pines or Broad Creek area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If located, contact Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.