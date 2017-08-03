2017 preseason camp opens for Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina Head Football Coach Scottie Montgomery officially opened his second fall camp as he welcomed members of his 105-man preseason roster to campus Wednesday to kick off the 2017 campaign, with the squad’s first practice taking place Thursday afternoon. 

 The student-athletes, who began reporting as early as 9 a.m. (ET), started the day by moving into their on-campus housing before having a team meal. The afternoon continued with traditional check-in responsibilities such has paperwork for academics, compliance and insurance, while also completing physicals and equipment-fitting sessions. Following two hours of team administrative staff meetings, the Pirates convened for dinner at the Convention Center, which was followed by a Team Indoctrination before returning to their homes in preparation for their initial practice of camp scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

East Carolina returns 12 of 22 positional starters with six on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The Pirates also return 50 lettermen from last year’s squad (21/offense, 24/defense, 5/specialist).

Heading into the 2017 season, three Pirates have been named to preseason watch lists in Davon Grayson (Wuerffel Trophy), Garrett McGhin (Rimington Trophy) and Jimmy Williams (Biletnikoff Award).

Single-game, three-game mini packs and season tickets for all ECU homes games are still available to Pirate Nation and can be purchased by calling the ECU Athletic Ticket Office at 252-737-4500, through the Online Ticket Center (http://bit.ly/1Qad0dc), or by visiting the ECU Athletics Ticket Office. For all the latest ticket information, follow the ECU Ticket Office on Twitter (@ecuathletictix).

 

