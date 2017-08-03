2017 hottest back to school gadgets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Believe it or not, school is right around the corner and that means gearing up with some latest technology.

Every year, the electronics game is stepped up, this year doesn’t prove to be any different.

According to an electronics store in our area, this year’s hottest back to school item is a laptop computer.

High schoolers and college kids essentially all use a laptop at some point in their education.

From windows to mac, the decision always proves to be difficult because you never know which on suites your needs the best.

If you’re looking for something more lightweight and portable, experts say to go with a tablet.

Electronics professionals say there are many reputable sites to assist in deciding what you need.

They also say to do your research before-hand so when you come into the store, the associates can better help you.

“It will help make everything more seamless,” said Delaware Jefferson, an electronics expert in Greenville. “So it’s more efficient and it will be very busy. If you’ve never been a part of this process ECU is a huge move in time and on the 12th is when we will start to see that traffic influx.”

They say coming in unprepared can lead to frustration.

The electronics experts said if it makes someone’s life easier, then it flies off the shelf.

All because all of your friends are getting the number one item, doesn’t mean it’s the best fit for you.

