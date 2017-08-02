Update: Tanzie the dog making steady recovery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A dog found tied to a tree in Pitt County more than a month ago has made great progress.

You may remember the story of Tanzie the dog who was found malnourished and bare-boned.

After weeks of hard work from dozens of people, Tanzie is making incredible progress.

Jennifer Matherly is Tanzie’s foster mom and said, “She is doing fabulous. I am so impressed with her it is like I’m getting to witness her go through her puppy stage.”

Tanzie might be the most admired dog in the east.

“She’s got good energy she’s eating well, playing well,” said Matherly of her condition.

Veterinarians said she had gone weeks without food and little water.

Just more than a month later, this pup just brings a smile to your face.

Matherly said, “She is very strong, very resilient. In the beginning you could just tell there was a will to progress and get better every day, now her little personality is coming out.”

Jennifer Matherly said her guess is that Tanzie is around two years old, but acts a little younger.

“She doesn’t look like she really had an experience of being a puppy so it’s like she’s kind of stuck there and I’m really happy she’s getting to experience that,” said Matherly.

Having fostered dozens of dogs, Matherly said the process to recovery is strategic.

“First, we start with the nutrition aspect of it and the hydration and once we get on a good course with that, then you start the integration of starting to get her socialized,” said Matherly. “It’s real important that you start that program as early as you can because you want to see what triggers she has.”

Matherly said she has been overwhelmed by the community’s support and hopes the lesson is not lost.

“This isn’t an anomaly, Tanzie is not a special case she is just one of hundreds of animals that were in her condition and currently are,” she added.

Matherly said it’s progress like Tanzie’s that makes the work worth it.

“It’s a labor of love and it’s a passion of mine, so seeing her going from what she was to what she’s going to be is a process that I like to see,” said Matherly.

Matherly said Tanzie has really become a part of the community adding they get stopped nearly everywhere they go.

She said there is still an investigation into who put Tanzie in such terrible condition, but hopes the act of “See something, Say something,” is a lesson people take away from her case.