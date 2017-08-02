Town manager addresses Ayden sinkhole controversy

Related Coverage Ayden neighborhood plagued by sink holes demands town take action

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — After residents in one Ayden neighborhood voiced their frustration over perceived city inaction on sinkholes near their homes, the town manager is speaking out, saying the town is working to solve the issue.

9OYS first reported on Monday that neighbors at the Montclair Estates Neighborhood had signed a petition demanding the town address the sinkholes.

In response, Ayden Town Manager Steve Harrell said the town has been taking an active approach to fix the sinkhole issue.

Harrell said there is a 36-inch pipe in the Montclair Estates Neighborhood that is crumbling because of the rain that fell during Hurricane Matthew.

Harrell said the town has applied for a $167,000 grant to replace the line, which he said would eliminate the sinkhole issue.

“We have been on a regular basis trying to address the storm drainage issue in Montclair Estates, and we are very optimistic about the grant that would replace the 36-inch line which is the main problem right now with the sinkholes,” Harrell said.

He said officials met on site last week to assess the area, and they should know within the next week or two whether they get the grant.

