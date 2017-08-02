Town manager addresses Ayden sinkhole controversy

By Published: Updated:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — After residents in one Ayden neighborhood voiced their frustration over perceived city inaction on sinkholes near their homes, the town manager is speaking out, saying the town is working to solve the issue.

9OYS first reported on Monday that neighbors at the Montclair Estates Neighborhood had signed a petition demanding the town address the sinkholes.

In response, Ayden Town Manager Steve Harrell said the town has been taking an active approach to fix the sinkhole issue.

Harrell said there is a 36-inch pipe in the Montclair Estates Neighborhood that is crumbling because of the rain that fell during Hurricane Matthew.

Harrell said the town has applied for a $167,000 grant to replace the line, which he said would eliminate the sinkhole issue.

“We have been on a regular basis trying to address the storm drainage issue in Montclair Estates, and we are very optimistic about the grant that would replace the 36-inch line which is the main problem right now with the sinkholes,” Harrell said.

He said officials met on site last week to assess the area, and they should know within the next week or two whether they get the grant.

People in the Montclair neighborhood have signed a petition and are meeting at Town Hall Monday at 9 a.m. to talk about the issue.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s