Suspect in custody following stabbing in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC (WNCT)- Police say one person is in custody after a victim is found with life-threatening stab wounds in Roanoke Rapids.

Police responded to a residence on Love Street around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

There they found one victim with stab wounds to the lower extremities.

He was transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center and then flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is one person being detained at this time, yet no word on if he’s being charged.

The investigation is ongoing.