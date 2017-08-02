Suspect in custody following stabbing in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC (WNCT)- Police say one person is in custody after a victim is found with life-threatening stab wounds in Roanoke Rapids.
Police responded to a residence on Love Street around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
There they found one victim with stab wounds to the lower extremities.
He was transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center and then flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Police say there is one person being detained at this time, yet no word on if he’s being charged.
The investigation is ongoing.