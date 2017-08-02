Sex education program in Pitt county receives last funding installment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Pitt County, a course on the birds and the bees could be in its final chapter.

The Department of Social Services has a program within Shift NC called Making Proud Choices.

It focuses on educating at risk youth about STD and pregnancy prevention, specifically youth within the foster care system.

Jan Elliot with the DSS says kids within the foster care system already have gone through so much in their life; sometimes pregnancy and STD prevention take a back seat.

Within the program kids are go through a specific evidence based curriculum.

They are educated on sexual health and allowed to ask question they may not normal be in a position to ask.

Elliot says young people are more at risk for having children young and contracting STD’s

“Some of them are already parents when they come into foster care, all of them have experienced significant trauma of some sort or other just removing a child from a home can be a trauma issue,” said Elliot.

Elliot says funding for the program began in 2016 when the county was first approached about bringing in the program.

She added because they are at the tail end of the grant they will have to find outside sources to continue it for years to come.