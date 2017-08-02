Pitt Co. Schools taking safety precautions for student athletes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The fall season brings football and health concerns for coaches, including concussions.

D.H. Conley’s head football coach Nate Conner says taking safety precautions is his number one priority.

“They are great kids, and we always want to make sure that we are taking care of our young men,” said Conner. “We want to make sure we have the best proper way fitting them and most important, the best equipment we can put them in.”

Concerns continue to grow from parents about injuries and more specifically, concussions.

Pitt County high school athletics are ensuring parents those concerns are met.

One major concern is heat, according to D.H. Conley’s athletic director Jacob Trundle.

“We monitor it every day, before practice, in the middle of practice, and throughout practice,” said Trundle. “We also practice in the morning so it’s cooler for our student athletes.”

Despite cooler temperatures in the morning, Trundle says he looks for cooler signs before they happen.

“If the heat index rises on the heat stress, then we have to shut down practice for the safety of the athletes,” said Trundle.

Before players can reach the field, they have to take a concussion vital signs test to their cognitive function, reaction time and their memory.

While football is important for many, Conner said this is bigger than football.

“We treat them like family, and we go through a lot of on the field, but at the end of the day we’re family,” said Conner.