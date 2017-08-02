North Carolina wins TOSC Title

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Tar Heel Little League team claimed the 9-11 Tournament of State Champions title on Wednesday afternoon when they defeated Florida 5-2. It comes just one week after the 8-10 year old Greenville Tar Heel Little League team claimed the same title.

Andrew Wallen got the start and looked good in his 3.2 innings of work giving up just one run on two hits while striking out eight. Colin Wollard came in and the final 2.1 innings to shut down the Florida state champions.

Colin Everette came up with the big hit of the day in the bottom of the fourth with a two-RBI double that gave North Carolina it’s first lead of the game.

After the game coach Corey Scott was proud to see his team’s hard work pay off.

“To see them accomplish something that they really strive to do and this particular group, never lost,” said Scott. “We battled, we came from behind games, we won some games by 10. But, this group to be able to see the smiles and the joy and the laughter and everything that they love about this game, it means everything to me.”

 

