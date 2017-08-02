New Havelock Rams coach already making difference in first week

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Besides the jet noise, the first thing you notice at the Havelock Rams first practice of the year is new head coach Caleb King. In the first week, the players have already started to notice a difference with coach King at the helm.

“In the off-season, we had been getting bigger, stronger, faster. You know, learning the plays, so everything is going pretty smooth. Stuff is a lot faster from last year, even though we had a no-huddle offense we try to run as many plays as we can during the game.”

On thing that hasn’t changed for Havelock is the winning attitude. The Rams are just four years removed from winning three straight 3A state championships. The championship mindset is what drew coach King back to Havelock and it’s the only result the players will accept.

“That’s why you want to coach in a place like this,” said King. “It’s because of the expectations that we have here. The fans expect it, the former alumni expect it, the former coaches, everyone expects us to be where we are supposed to be in December.”

“We expect to dominate every team, get to the state championship and win,” said King. “Just like every other team.”

If the Rams are going to achieve their goals, it will be because of the play of the defense. Coach King believes he has some of the best assistants in the state leading some very talented players.

“With this team, you got to look first at our linebacking corps,” King said. “They do a great job. Coach Kenny Frazier is probably the best linebacking coach in the state right now. What he is able to do with those guys, year in and year out, the consistency they play with would have to be our strength right now.”

Coach King is bringing a mindset with him that some players may think is repetitive but when it happens, good things tend to follow.

“It’s just to do your job,” said King. “It’s been that way for a long time. Kids used to get upset with me a little bit, I’d say after every practice, it’s monotonous, but it’s the truth. If every person on this team does their job, we’re a tough team to beat. But we have to do our job, every single time.”