Nearly 2 dozen evacuated after chlorine leak at pool

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say nearly two dozen people have been evacuated from a YMCA in North Carolina due to a chlorine leak at a pool.

Durham police told local media outlets that there were at least 35 children and adults in the pool at the downtown YMCA on Wednesday when the leak occurred. Of the 35, 23 were taken to area hospitals.

Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said there was a report of a leak in the disinfection system, and a hazardous materials team was on the scene trying to determine how to stop it.

A tent was set up outside the YMCA to evaluate people who may have been overcome by fumes. Children attending day camp at the YMCA were moved to a different branch.