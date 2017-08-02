NASA satellite images show Hatteras, Ocracoke power outage

WAVY/WNCT Staff Published:

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY/WNCT) — Images from a NASA satellite show before and after the lights went out in the southern Outer Banks due to a massive power outage.

The outage happened last Thursday after a construction crew drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cables at the Bonner Bridge. Two transmission cables were damaged, according to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative.

If a power outage spans across a large area, it can sometimes be seen from space

NASA’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on the Suomi NPP satellite captured images that show Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on July 27 (before the blackout) and on Saturday, July 30.

Thousands of tourists were forced to evacuate in the wake of the outages. A mandatory evacuation for all visitors remains in effect.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative initially said power restoration could take between one to two weeks. On Wednesday, officials said complete transmission restoration for the island is expected in three to five days.

Use the slider below to see what it looked like from space when the lights went out.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s