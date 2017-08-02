Lakeforest Elementary in Greenville opens new wing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lakeforest Elementary School in Greenville opened its new wing Wednesday, just in time to start the new school year.

The new wing will house eight new classrooms, so 200 students previously learning in modular units will now be inside.

“We’re very excited to have a new wing like this that is going to be able to help us with the growing community that we have, especially here in the hospital corridor of Pitt County,” said Travis Lewis, director of community and student services in Pitt County.

School will start back for Pitt County on August 28.