First Alert Tropical Update: Emily expected to stay well offshore

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Emily is now a post-tropical cyclone and will have minimal impact as it makes its closest pass to the North Carolina coast Wednesday. Higher than normal surf and a high rip current risk is likely along much of our coast over the next day or two. Another wave of storms in the eastern Atlantic and the eastern Gulf of Mexico bears watching in the days to come..  Click the video to learn more.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
89° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
72° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
71° F
precip:
20%
6am
Fri
71° F
precip:
30%
