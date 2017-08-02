First Alert Weather: Another pleasant summer day

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Heat and humidity build back in later this week. An approaching cold front will bring storms back to the forecast starting late Thursday.

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear this morning with temperatures on the cool side, upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds are light and humidity is low.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a touch more humid, but still tolerable. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90 inland.

TONIGHT: Similar night tonight to last night in that we’re quiet, partly to mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s inland and lower 70s  coastal.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure breaks down as Emily passes along our coast on Wednesday. Heat, humidity, and storms return late Thursday into the weekend as the next cold front moves in and stalls over the area for several days.

TROPICS: Emily is now a post-tropical cyclone and will have minimal impact as it makes its closest pass to the North Carolina coast Wednesday. Another wave of storms in the eastern Atlantic bears watching in the days to come. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
89° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
72° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
71° F
precip:
20%
6am
Fri
71° F
precip:
30%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.