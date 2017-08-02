First Alert Weather: Another pleasant summer day

SUMMARY: Heat and humidity build back in later this week. An approaching cold front will bring storms back to the forecast starting late Thursday.

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear this morning with temperatures on the cool side, upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds are light and humidity is low.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a touch more humid, but still tolerable. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90 inland.

TONIGHT: Similar night tonight to last night in that we’re quiet, partly to mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s inland and lower 70s coastal.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure breaks down as Emily passes along our coast on Wednesday. Heat, humidity, and storms return late Thursday into the weekend as the next cold front moves in and stalls over the area for several days.

TROPICS: Emily is now a post-tropical cyclone and will have minimal impact as it makes its closest pass to the North Carolina coast Wednesday. Another wave of storms in the eastern Atlantic bears watching in the days to come. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 63 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 30% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast