Carolina Kickoff rescheduled, Blake Shelton will not perform

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Lawyers for Shelton and In Touch magazine asked a federal judge in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 13, 2017, to dismiss the country star's defamation lawsuit against the tabloid over a 2015 cover story that declared he was headed to rehab. No settlement details were included, but Shelton has denied the allegations in the story and won an early court ruling that kept the case alive.  (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Blake Shelton will not be performing at East Carolina University August 21, according to organizers of the Carolina Kickoff concert.

With Shelton out, the Carolina Kickoff has been rescheduled to April 21. So far, the headliner is unknown.

Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date.

In addition to honoring those tickets, there will be a free show for fans who have already purchased tickets.

The show will feature country artists Big & Rich, Parmalee and Tucker Beathard and will take place in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on August 19, the original date of the Carolina Kickoff.

If you have already purchased tickets, you can RSVP here to attend the free show.

