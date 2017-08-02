Carolina Kickoff rescheduled, Blake Shelton will not perform

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Blake Shelton will not be performing at East Carolina University August 21, according to organizers of the Carolina Kickoff concert.

With Shelton out, the Carolina Kickoff has been rescheduled to April 21. So far, the headliner is unknown.

Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date.

In addition to honoring those tickets, there will be a free show for fans who have already purchased tickets.

The show will feature country artists Big & Rich, Parmalee and Tucker Beathard and will take place in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on August 19, the original date of the Carolina Kickoff.

If you have already purchased tickets, you can RSVP here to attend the free show.