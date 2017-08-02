Ayden residents sharing concerns over Third Street’s driving condition

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Several 9 On Your Side viewers shared their concerns and comments on our WNCT Facebook page about a bad stretch of road in Ayden.

9 On Your Side visited Third Street in Ayden Wednesday to learn what it was like to drive and live on the road.

“”When an 18 wheeler comes through here there’s a pothole right here and they hit it, and the whole house shakes,” Ayden resident Brad Easly said.

Easly has lived on Third Street for about five months, and says the roads he gets home on are not ideal.

“I think they’re pretty terrible,” Easly said. “They are pretty rough. They’re bad on your car to drive these roads every day. There ain’t no doubt about it.”

Drivers around Ayden say they feel the same way.

“Third Street is the worst road in Pitt County,” Ayden resident Tammi Bacon said. “My youngest daughter hit the top of her head one day we hit a bump so hard.”

“It feels like a washboard,” Ayden resident Robert Bulow said. “It’s dodging potholes like dodging land mines. If a cop behind you while you were doing it, they’d swear you were drunk.”

Ayden resident Karen James added, “It’s dangerous because you’re dodging things then you’re putting yourself in the way of other cars that are coming toward you.”

They say they are wondering why the town hasn’t done more about it.

“I hear a lot of people talking about the town and why haven’t they fixed it but they’re putting you know, splash pads down, build new parks but they can’t fix the roads,” Easly said.

However, Third Street isn’t a city road, it’s a state road.

“We have been informed by the state of North Carolina that 3rd Street will be resurfaced in 2018.” Ayden town manager Steve Harrell said. “Our best information is that it will be sometime in spring of next year.”

“2018?” Bulow asked. “That’s a long time. It will be fell in by then.”

“All the cars that are gonna be tore up between now and then, that’s crazy when it can be done now.”