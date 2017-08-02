Adult day care reopens in new location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side has followed the progress of an adult day care center for the past few months.

The Creative Living Center has found somewhere they can call home again.

Previously, we told you in the beginning of June about how this center was going to close, leaving more than 15 participants without anywhere to go.

The center was originally given 1 week to pack up and leave over a leasing dispute in the building next to the Greenville Aquatics Center.

The process of finding a new place wasn’t the easiest of tasks, having to close for almost 3 weeks as strict inspections took place at the new building.

The building had to follow North Carolina regulations of an adult day care.

Center officials say this space will help serve their purpose.

“As you look at the population getting older, this is going to be a much needed option for people who want to continue working,” said Betsy Little, Health Supervisor for the center. “As well as giving people a place to go where they feel comfortable, where they feel safe, and they’ll be looked after and have people to be with.”

Officials say they are grateful for the Victory Christian Church for giving them this opportunity.

Center directors say they hope to be able to help more people with this new space.

They eventually would like to have a permanent space of their own in the future.