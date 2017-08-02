2 arrested in Sneads Ferry on drug charges

WNCT Staff Published:

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — A man and woman from Sneads Ferry were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after being stopped with heroin and prescription opioid medication, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Shonna Schindler and John Pruitt Jr., both from Fulcher’s Landing in Sneads Ferry, are each facing multiple drug charges.

Deputies were investigating suspected illegal drug activity reported by citizens in the Sneads Ferry community when the two were arrested following a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

