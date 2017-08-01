Troopers: Woman airlifted after a car hits her bike in Craven County

By Published:
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A morning accident sends a woman to the hospital and leaves a man facing charges in Craven County.
Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 this morning on U.S. 70 near Old Cherry Point Road.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says Jerry Travis was driving west on U.S. 70 when his car ran off the highway and a woman riding a bike.The woman has been identified as Mona Nunez.
The 35-year-old suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Travis was charged with Driving While License Revoked, Careless and Reckless Driving, and unsafe tires.

