Residents voice frustration over Fire Tower Road expansion project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With growth comes change and that’s exactly what is happening here in Greenville.

Expanding Fire Tower Road may solve traffic issues, but it’s causing some controversy among residents.

“There’s a lot of traffic but I don’t think it’s too much traffic,” says Greenville resident, Caddii Burroff.

This expansion also makes it more difficult for cyclers.

“As a bike rider, it’s really difficult sometimes to even cross the road,” says Greenville resident, Wanda Purvis. “Even to go across this development.”

Expanding the road from two lanes to four will cut off some properties that line the street.

“You do barbeques in the backyard, family reunions in the backyard,” says Burroff.

The plan also includes placement of medians to separate traffic which when complete, drivers will only be able to make right turns.

“Having to pull out and take a right and drive all the way down the road to be able to even get to the grocery store is a huge inconvenience,” says Greenville resident, Jerry Fisher.

This leaves people with the option to cut through developments, unintentionally causing other traffic problems.

“Completely disrupt the traffic pattern inside the neighborhood,” says Fisher. “And redirect a whole lot of people outside the backside of the neighborhood, which is going to create all kinds of other additional problems.”

But people have to keep in mind the intent of the project – to ease up traffic in a growing city.

“The good thing is its gong to allow traffic to flow a little better,” says Fisher. “But I think being divided I think it’s going to create a whole lot of issues and problems, may be unintended consequences.”