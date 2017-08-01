North Carolina powers its way to title game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Tar Heel Little League team powered it’s way to the title game of the 9-11 year old Tournament of State Champions on Tuesday afternoon by defeating Virginia, 4-2 at Elm Street Park.

Alex Popvich and Wyatt Fagundus each launched homeruns that helped North Carolina pick up the victory. Popovich also turned in a strong performance on the mound by going 5.1 innings giving up just two earned runs while striking out nine.

Fagundus was the only Tar Heel to record multiple hits as he went 3-3 with a run scored.

The victory allows North Carolina to move on to the title game where they will face Florida on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.