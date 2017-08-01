New Greenville city manager starts first day

Related Coverage City of Greenville announces new city manager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday was the first day for Greenville’s new city manager, Ann Wall.

She comes to Greenville from Charlotte, where she was the assistant city manager.

When asked how she is going to bring her experience from Charlotte to Greenville, she said picking up a model from another city and transferring it to a new city is not all it takes…

“I want to understand what we do, why we do it, and how we do it,” said Wall. “And once I know those kinds of things, then I’ll be able to take other policies, other programs and be able to shape them, so they will be truly become Greenville’s.”

Wall said she is excited to be a part of Greenville’s growth and thriving community and is happy to be back in eastern North Carolina, after starting her career in Kinston.