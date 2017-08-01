New Greenville city manager starts first day

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday was the first day for Greenville’s new city manager, Ann Wall.

She comes to Greenville from Charlotte, where she was the assistant city manager.

When asked how she is going to bring her experience from Charlotte to Greenville, she said picking up a model from another city and transferring it to a new city is not all it takes…

“I want to understand what we do, why we do it, and how we do it,” said Wall. “And once I know those kinds of things, then I’ll be able to take other policies, other programs and be able to shape them, so they will be truly become Greenville’s.”

Wall said she is excited to be a part of Greenville’s growth and thriving community and is happy to be back in eastern North Carolina, after starting her career in Kinston.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s