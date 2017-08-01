Hatteras, Ocracoke outage expected to last another 4-6 days

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews have made progress repairing a massive power outage in the Outer Banks.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said Tuesday night that it should take four to six days for complete transmission restoration. This estimate includes time required for testing after all construction is finished and before transmission service can begin.

The cooperative initially said power restoration could take between one to two weeks.

Crews are currently working on two solutions to restore power to the islands of Hatteras and Ocracoke.

The massive outage was sparked last Thursday after a construction crew drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cables at the Bonner Bridge. Two transmission cables were damaged, according to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative.

One solution involved excavating the damaged cables and splicing them back together. The other involved building an overhead transmission line from the south end of the bridge.

A mandatory evacuation for all visitors remains in effect. Thousands of tourists were forced to evacuate in the wake of the outages. The cooperative says it’s working with Dare County officials to coordinate the safe return of visitors as soon as possible.