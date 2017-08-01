Grifton insurance agent arrested 3rd time on embezzlement charges

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton man arrested twice before on embezzlement charges has been arrested again.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday the arrest of David Maylon Pickett, 59.

Pickett has been charged with eleven counts of obtaining property by false pretense and nine counts each of embezzlement and exploitation of an elder.

Department of Insurance criminal investigators accuse Pickett of deceiving elder adults to obtain funds, assets and property. Investigators allege Pickett knowingly embezzled, misapplied and converted other individual’s property for his own use.

The counties involved to Pickett’s pending offenses are Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Harnett, Jones, Lenoir, Pitt and Wayne

Anyone with information is urged to contact Department Criminal Investigators at 919-807-6840.

