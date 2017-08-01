First Alert Weather: Staying quiet and nice to start August

SUMMARY: A few more days of low humidity before heat, humidity, and rain build back in later in the week and into the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Clear, cool, and comfortable with patchy fog in a few spots inland. Temperatures are in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast. Some record lows may be broken.

THIS AFTERNOON: Lots of sun and low humidity again. Highs will be in the 80’s. Winds are light, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly to mostly clear, temperatures are a little warmer, in the mid 60s inland and lower 70s along the coast, but still pleasant.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure breaks down as Emily passes along our coast on Wednesday. Heat, humidity, and storms return late Thursday into the weekend as the next cold front moves in and stall over the area for several days.

TROPICS: Emily has weakened into a tropical depression over the Florida peninsula. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast