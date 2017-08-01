ECU ups recruiting game with pirate scroll scholarship offer letters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is stepping up their game when it comes to scholarship offer letters.
August 1 is the first day current high school seniors can officially receive scholarship offers from schools, and the Pirates did not disappoint, sending letters on a pirate scroll with a wax seal and cursive script, signed at the bottom by Coach Scottie Montgomery.
While verbal offers and commitments could be made prior to August 1, emails and letters now make it official.
The letters have received national attention, with numerous national sports writers and outlets praising East Carolina University for the design.