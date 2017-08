PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office asking the public for help finding Ronnie Leon Brooks Sr. of Pink Hill.

Brooks was last seen leaving his residence on 113 Grady Smith Road in Pink Hill on July 21.

He left in a white 1999 Ford F-250 Truck with the license tag EEJ 2195.

Contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150 if you have any information.