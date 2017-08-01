Public’s help requested after dog with burn-like wounds put down in Carteret Co.

Published: Updated:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Animal Control is asking for the public’s help regarding a dog found with burn-like wounds.

Animal Control says on Friday officers were called to Sunny Drive in Morehead City just after 5:30 p.m.

When officers and deputies arrived they found a black lab mix with severe open wounds that appeared to be burns.

The dog was taken to an emergency animal hospital where it had to be put down due to the extent of the injuries.

Animal Control says the dog lived on Old Gate Road, but had been reported missing on July 28th.

Carteret County Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in solving this case. Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 728-8585 or stop by the Health Department.

 

