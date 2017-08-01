Detour Alert: Cut water line causing low pressure and traffic detour in Pamlico Co.

By Published: Updated:

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) –  A small detour has been set up along N-C 306 S after water line was cut in Pamlico County Monday afternoon.

Pamlico County Emergency Management says the break happened between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday.

Crews spent the night working to repair the damaged and line.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has set up a small detour along 306 S near Araphoe.

NC DOT is working to fill the hole and repave the road. Repairs on the road are expected to last until Tuesday evening.

