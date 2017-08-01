Communities, law enforcement come together for National Night Out

NNO at Five Points Plaza in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across eastern North Carolina came together with their local law enforcement agencies Tuesday to mark National Night Out.

The nationwide event is hosted annually by local law enforcement agencies, with the aim of promoting crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

In Kinston, community members headed to Grainger Stadium for some free food and fun.

Those who attended the event told WNCT Tamara Scott they look forward to the event every year and said it is the perfect opportunity for people of all backgrounds to get to know each other.

In Greenville’s Five Point’s Plaza, it was a similar scene.

There were dozens of food trucks and hundreds of people hitting the streets to meet their local law enforcement.

Community policing is something the Greenville Police Department has been focusing on heavily, and it’s been the department’s mission to grow its program.

We’ll be showing photos from National Night Outs across eastern North Carolina on-air tonight, so make sure to send us your pictures!

You can also click here for a full list of National Night Out events.

National Night Out 2017

 

