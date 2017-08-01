Communities, law enforcement come together for National Night Out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across eastern North Carolina came together with their local law enforcement agencies Tuesday to mark National Night Out.

The nationwide event is hosted annually by local law enforcement agencies, with the aim of promoting crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

In Kinston, community members headed to Grainger Stadium for some free food and fun.

Those who attended the event told WNCT Tamara Scott they look forward to the event every year and said it is the perfect opportunity for people of all backgrounds to get to know each other.

In Greenville’s Five Point’s Plaza, it was a similar scene.

There were dozens of food trucks and hundreds of people hitting the streets to meet their local law enforcement.

Community policing is something the Greenville Police Department has been focusing on heavily, and it’s been the department’s mission to grow its program.

