Class action lawsuit filed against company responsible for OBX power outage

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – Businesses and homeowners impacted by the power outage along Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands have filed a class action lawsuit against the company responsible for damaging the power cables.

Whitefield Byson & Mason LLP (WBM) filed the lawsuit Monday against PCL Construction. The construction company was responsible for doing work on the Bonner Bridge. However, during construction work on July 27, three power transmission cables were damaged, cutting power to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.

The mistake forced mandatory evacuations, impacting thousands of residents and putting an early end to many people’s vacations.

Governor Roy Cooper toured the impacted area Monday and said he hopes someone pays for the mistake.

“I hope that there is a way that people can be reimbursed and I think we should work hard to make sure people are as whole as possible,” Cooper said.

Some business owners have said they lost thousands of pounds of food during the power outage. The outage likely cost the impacted areas millions of dollars, as it happened during the heart of the tourism season.

The lawsuit filed claims the construction company’s mistake severely damaged their ability to make a living with the tourism dollars they normally see.