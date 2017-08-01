Atlantic Beach benefiting from influx of OBX tourists after outage

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Visitors evacuating from the Outer Banks due to the power outage are ending up at Atlantic Beach, where the influx of tourists is benefitting the rental home market.

Spectrum Rental Properties says their phones are ringing off the hook and as a result, some renters are finding a new home away from home.

“We have had a lot of people,” said Kelsey Buttery, a long-term leasing coordinator. “Just be so thankful that they are like ‘Oh, we are coming back next year, thank you so much,” so that’s really good to hear too.”

Spectrum says it’s also receiving calls from people traveling next week.

They’re looking for a backup plan in case power isn’t restored by Sunday.