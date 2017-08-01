Atlantic Beach benefiting from influx of OBX tourists after outage

By Published:

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Visitors evacuating from the Outer Banks due to the power outage are ending up at Atlantic Beach, where the influx of tourists is benefitting the rental home market.

The overflow is benefiting the rental home market.

Spectrum Rental Properties says their phones are ringing off the hook and as a result, some renters are finding a new home away from home.

“We have had a lot of people,” said Kelsey Buttery, a long-term leasing coordinator. “Just be so thankful that they are like ‘Oh, we are coming back next year, thank you so much,” so that’s really good to hear too.”

Spectrum says it’s also receiving calls from people traveling next week.

They’re looking for a backup plan in case power isn’t restored by Sunday.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s