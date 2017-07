GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Officials say a pedestrian was struck by a train in Greenville Sunday night.

The call came in around 11:40 p.m.

It happened on the train tracks behind the Walmart on E. 10th Street.

Police say a husband and wife were riding their bikes when the wife fell off hers.

Her husband helped to pick her up and was clipped by an oncoming train.

He was transported to Vidant Medical Center with minor injuries.