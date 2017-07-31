Real Fathers, Real Men program to help feed community

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Real Fathers, Real Men program in Kinston is partnering with the What’s the Need organization to help feed the community.

Starting Monday, both organizations will be providing evening meals for children under the age of 18 and adults with disabilities.

Monday through Thursday you can go by the Mitchell Wooten Community Center to pick up a plate.

Each meal provided is balanced and healthy complete with fruit, protein and vegetables.

Cassandra Canady, an organizer with What’s the Need said she wants to make sure they are taking care of future leaders.

“We gotta teach them how to eat good balanced meals so they stay healthy, so they can think in school and make progress in what they are doing so they will be successful citizens,” Canady said.

Next year, they plan on expanding feeding programs to all physical housing authority sites in Kinston.