Police: 1 arrested, 1 wanted in Washington armed robbery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington Police arrest one and are looking for a second suspect in a July 29th robbery.

It happened around 2:45p.m. on the 600 block of Hudnell Street on July 29th.

Police say Tashombee Jones and Jaquan Jones approached a person with a gun and demanded money. During the incident one of the suspects fired a shot into the ground while trying to run away.

Police arrested Tashombee Jones and charged him with armed robbery and assault. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and given a $250,000 bond.

Investigators are still looking for Jaquan Jones. He faces charges for armed robbery and assault.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Washington Police Department at (252) 946-1444 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400.