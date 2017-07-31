North Carolina remains unbeaten in TOSC

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Tar Heel 9-11 little league team remained unbeaten in the Tournament of State Champions as they downed Tennessee 12-1.

Alex Popovich led the way at the plate going 4-4 with a homerun and 4 RBI in the victory. Popvich was a triple away from hitting fot they cycle. Wyatt Fagundus also added a homerun to help North Carolina get to 3-0 in the TOSC. Davis Hathaway picked up the win giving up one earned run over three innings of work.

North Carolina enters the elimination portion of the tournament as the top-seed and will face Virginia (Louisa County All-Stars) with first pitch set for 12:45 from Elm Street Park.

