NCDOT holds last input session for Fire Tower widening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a widening project that could change the way you get around the city.

On Monday, Greenville held public input session at Alice Keene Park that was attended by hundreds.

Its purpose was to allow people to express concerns on the Fire Tower Road expansion.

“It needs to be done because the traffic is awful,” said Dot Seay who lives on Fire Tower. “Coming off Portertown Road and down Fire Tower, traffic is just absolutely too heavy.”

The 19 million dollar project will affect portions of Fire Tower from Charles Boulevard to Portertown Road.

“They’re trying to do away with as many left turns as possible so it’s going to be awkward like the grocery store and Sheetz,” said Seay. “You’re going to have to go out of your way to go to the places you want to go.”

Earl Seay attended alongside his wife and said, “The neighbors that we have though, when they learn about how it’s going to work most of them are pretty positive about it.”

The project looks widen Fire Tower to four lanes which could spread the road into people’s yards and some homes.

One of the biggest changes the elimination of left turns.

Maria Rogerson with the NCDOT said, “They may be able to take a right and go down a couple of hundred feet and make a U-turn when they’re only looking at traffic from one direction and not both directions when they’re trying to cross four lanes.”

Rogerson said by eliminating the left turn option at major intersections will allow for a better flow of traffic.

Steve Evan’s 89-year-old mother has lived in her home on fire tower since 1962.

Evans said he would hate to see his childhood home be taken by this project, but sees the bigger picture.

“We’re open minded because we know Greenville is growing and roads are part of the growth process and big picture is a road would be a good thing for the totally community,” Evans said.