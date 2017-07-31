N Carolina community colleges leader out after 13 months

Related Coverage Dr. Jimmie Williamson announced as eighth System President for NC Community Colleges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The head of one of the country’s largest community college systems is stepping down 13 months after taking the North Carolina job.

The North Carolina Community College System’s board said Monday it accepted the resignation of James Williamson, who took over in July 2016.

No reason was given why Williamson is leaving in two months. The announcement was sent after business hours Monday. A spokeswoman did not respond to messages and a phone number for board chairman Scott Shook rang unanswered.

Williamson was hired last year away from the South Carolina Technical College System at an annual salary of $285,000.

Williamson succeeded Scott Ralls as president of North Carolina’s system of 58 community colleges. Ralls left in September 2015 to become president of Northern Virginia Community College.