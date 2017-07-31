Kinston leaders say five-point plan continues to be a success

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It was first announced back in 20-14.

Now, three years later we’re getting an update to see how the city of Kinston is progressing with its five point plan.

The need for a five point plan originally steamed from an increase of crime in a short amount of time.

The points include involving crime reduction through two different campaigns, getting community grants, calling on businesses to help with the city’s growth, and involving religious leaders.

If you’ve seen an increase in prayer walks or police presence in Kinston in the last few years, you’re not alone.

It’s all a part of a five point plan introduced in 2014 to deter criminal activity, Chief Alonzo Jaynes says it seems to be working.

He says that is in part to what he and other leaders have continued to do in the city.

“Our faith based organizations are definitely instrumental in us debating crime and really addressing quality of life issues,” said Jaynes. “I can only speak for my last 10 months, but I have seen a positive change.”

The newest addition is the community relations team announced in February.

That’s not all that has improved.

“Neighborhood community watches, those have been really affective, the city of Kinston has partnered with crime stoppers and that is something that wasn’t really used a lot 3 years ago that now is a very crucial and instrumental helping solve crimes once they happen,” said City Manager Tony Sears.

Chief Jaynes said he is proud and hopeful for the future, but he’s not naïve.

“I want the community to know number one that crime is a never ending battle, you can never get rid of crime but you have to be responsive when things occur and that’s one of the things that we stand strong on.”

Sears said relationships with the local law enforcement have improved in troubled neighborhoods because officers spend more time there.

He added they are hoping to build on that in the years to come.