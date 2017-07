KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A Duplin County home is considered a total loss after an early morning fire on Sunday.

Crews responded to the home near the intersection of Ludie Brown Rd. and N.C Highway 111 around 6:45 a.m.

The owner of the home and her two dogs were able to escape the fire safely.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation yet it appeared to have started in the kitchen area.