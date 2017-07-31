Former corpsman gets life in 2012 Beaufort double murder

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A former Navy corpsman was found guilty Monday afternoon of murdering a father and son in Beaufort in 2012.

Jhaden Davis was on trial for shooting and killing Duane Correll, 50, and Correll’s son, 20-year-old Albert, on Taylor Farm Road five years ago.

He was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life with no parole.

The state argued during two weeks of testimony the murder was an act of revenge about money owed to Davis.

The district attorney recounted how Davis followed the pair as they returned home from Walmart that Saturday evening in June and blocked them with his car before beating them and shooting them as they lay on the ground.

Thirty witnesses were called during the course of the testimony. Many of them were friends of Davis who testified that he used drugs and painted a picture of his failed Navy career, calling him a loser and failed specimen of a person.

The state also told jurors it was a cosmic interference that allowed the murder weapon to be found

The state contends Davis flung it in the Bogue Inlet, and a diver near the EI Bridge searching for crabs found the gun two years ago.

It is corroded, and the serial number is filed off but ballistics confirmed the weapon was used in the Correll slayings.

Former Navy corpsman Joseph Pirrotta was initially charged with both men’s murders as well, but those charges were later dropped to accessory to a murder with a max of 10 years in prison, five of which he has already served.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

