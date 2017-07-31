First Alert Tropical Update: We have two disturbances out in the Atlantic

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Keeping an eye on two areas of interest in the Atlantic. Click the video to learn more.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
