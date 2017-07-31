First Alert Weather: Pleasant weather to end July

SUMMARY: Sunny and warm for much of the week with humidity staying low for the first half. Rain & storms move in for the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Sunny and cool to start the day off with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s inland, upper 60s to lower 70s along the coast. Winds are light and humidity is low, making it a pleasant start to the day.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and beautiful this afternoon with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be breezy, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Another comfortable night with clear skies, temps in the lower to mid 60s and low humidity. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: A large high pressure system will keep us sunny for most of the work week. Another front is set to move through late Friday into Saturday.

TROPICS: Two disturbances have a low chance of development. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

