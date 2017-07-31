First Alert Weather: Pleasant weather to end July

SUMMARY: Sunny and warm for much of the week with humidity staying low for the first half. Rain & storms move in for the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Sunny and cool to start the day off with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s inland, upper 60s to lower 70s along the coast. Winds are light and humidity is low, making it a pleasant start to the day.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and beautiful this afternoon with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be breezy, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Another comfortable night with clear skies, temps in the lower to mid 60s and low humidity. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: A large high pressure system will keep us sunny for most of the work week. Another front is set to move through late Friday into Saturday.

TROPICS: Two disturbances have a low chance of development. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast